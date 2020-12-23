Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) versus Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) Financial Comparison

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) and Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Equity Commonwealth and Tremont Mortgage Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equity Commonwealth 604.59% 14.07% 12.97% Tremont Mortgage Trust 60.51% 8.52% 2.84%

78.6% of Equity Commonwealth shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.6% of Tremont Mortgage Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Equity Commonwealth shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.5% of Tremont Mortgage Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Equity Commonwealth and Tremont Mortgage Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equity Commonwealth $127.85 million 25.09 $492.68 million $0.78 33.85 Tremont Mortgage Trust $15.48 million 2.19 $4.84 million N/A N/A

Equity Commonwealth has higher revenue and earnings than Tremont Mortgage Trust.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Equity Commonwealth and Tremont Mortgage Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equity Commonwealth 0 1 0 0 2.00 Tremont Mortgage Trust 0 3 0 0 2.00

Equity Commonwealth presently has a consensus price target of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.00%. Tremont Mortgage Trust has a consensus price target of $2.75, indicating a potential downside of 32.60%. Given Equity Commonwealth’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Equity Commonwealth is more favorable than Tremont Mortgage Trust.

Volatility & Risk

Equity Commonwealth has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tremont Mortgage Trust has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Equity Commonwealth beats Tremont Mortgage Trust on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

Tremont Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Tremont Mortgage Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate properties. The company was founded on June 1, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

