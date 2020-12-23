LVZ Advisors Inc. Takes Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

LVZ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 730 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,820.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 666.7% during the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 115 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Ossiam raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 124 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Shares of UNH traded up $2.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $337.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,340,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,071,657. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $187.72 and a 1-year high of $367.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $342.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $316.51. The stock has a market cap of $320.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.88 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $332.00 to $359.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $351.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $322.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $380.55.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total value of $2,448,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 159,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,785,362.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 98,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total transaction of $32,478,823.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,579 shares of company stock valued at $36,632,283 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.