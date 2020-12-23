FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Analysts expect FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.82 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for FirstCash’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the highest is $0.90. FirstCash reported earnings of $1.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FirstCash will report full-year earnings of $2.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $4.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover FirstCash.

Get FirstCash alerts:

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.09. FirstCash had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $359.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.27 million.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Shares of FCFS stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.82. 5,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,194. FirstCash has a twelve month low of $51.15 and a twelve month high of $90.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.76%.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FirstCash (FCFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.