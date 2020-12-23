Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Acquired by LVZ Advisors Inc.

LVZ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. LVZ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $256.18. The company had a trading volume of 10,312,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,336,225. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $169.95 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $270.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $693.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.03.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $16.28. The firm had revenue of $155.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $13.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.39.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

