First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Acquired by LVZ Advisors Inc.

LVZ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the period. LVZ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 746.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,553 shares during the last quarter.

FPE stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,466,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777,281. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $20.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.27.

