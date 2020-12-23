Jewel Price Hits $0.31 (JWL)

Jewel (CURRENCY:JWL) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One Jewel token can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001324 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B, Livecoin and BTC-Alpha. Jewel has a market cap of $16.82 million and $776.00 worth of Jewel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Jewel has traded up 25.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004301 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 41.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.52 or 0.00135693 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00047686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00021019 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004304 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $162.30 or 0.00698642 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.10 or 0.00142476 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.05 or 0.00379009 BTC.

About Jewel

Jewel (JWL) is a token. It launched on July 13th, 2016. Jewel’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,710,245 tokens. The Reddit community for Jewel is /r/jewelpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Jewel is medium.com/@jewelpay . The official website for Jewel is jewelpay.org . Jewel’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Jewel

Jewel can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, P2PB2B and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jewel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jewel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jewel using one of the exchanges listed above.

