Multiplier Price Hits $0.0284 on Top Exchanges (MXX)

Multiplier (CURRENCY:MXX) traded down 12.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 23rd. During the last seven days, Multiplier has traded down 47.2% against the dollar. One Multiplier token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0284 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular exchanges. Multiplier has a market capitalization of $4.52 million and $46,992.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004301 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 41.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.52 or 0.00135693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00021019 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $162.30 or 0.00698642 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.10 or 0.00142476 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.05 or 0.00379009 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00062194 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00094829 BTC.

Multiplier Profile

Multiplier’s total supply is 412,532,201 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,097,623 tokens. Multiplier’s official website is multiplier.finance . The official message board for Multiplier is medium.com/@multiplierfinance

Buying and Selling Multiplier

Multiplier can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multiplier should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Multiplier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

