Swerve (SWRV) Price Tops $0.45

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One Swerve token can currently be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00001947 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Swerve has traded 32.7% lower against the dollar. Swerve has a market capitalization of $4.11 million and approximately $3.07 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Swerve alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004301 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 41.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.52 or 0.00135693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00021019 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.30 or 0.00698642 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.10 or 0.00142476 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.05 or 0.00379009 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00062194 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00094829 BTC.

Swerve Token Profile

Swerve’s total supply is 10,690,866 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,089,100 tokens. The official website for Swerve is swerve.fi

Buying and Selling Swerve

Swerve can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swerve should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swerve using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swerve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swerve and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.