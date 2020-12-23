Terra (LUNA) Hits Market Cap of $225.78 Million

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. Terra has a market cap of $225.78 million and approximately $14.81 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra coin can currently be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00002002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Coinone, GDAC and Bittrex. In the last week, Terra has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004301 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 41.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.52 or 0.00135693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00021019 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $162.30 or 0.00698642 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.10 or 0.00142476 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.05 or 0.00379009 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00062194 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00094829 BTC.

About Terra

Terra’s total supply is 995,057,393 coins and its circulating supply is 485,530,602 coins. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money . The official website for Terra is terra.money . Terra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Terra Coin Trading

Terra can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, GDAC, Upbit and Coinone. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

