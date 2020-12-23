Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) were down 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $69.62 and last traded at $70.87. Approximately 25,465 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 81,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.09.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 29.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 96,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,771,000 after purchasing an additional 22,269 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,973,000. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 54,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after buying an additional 16,241 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 19.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 33,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 5,402 shares during the period.

