iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU) Stock Price Down 0.1%

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU) were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.27 and last traded at $27.30. Approximately 96,391 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 331% from the average daily volume of 22,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.34.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 41.6% during the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 17,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $870,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 39,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 21,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,097,000.

