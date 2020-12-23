Direxion S&P 500 High minus Low Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:QMJ) Stock Price Down 1%

Direxion S&P 500 High minus Low Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:QMJ)’s share price was down 1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $56.85 and last traded at $56.85. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 2,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.40.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.25.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Direxion S&P 500 High minus Low Quality ETF stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in Direxion S&P 500 High minus Low Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:QMJ) by 36,200.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.36% of Direxion S&P 500 High minus Low Quality ETF worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

