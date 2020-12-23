Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Cantor Fitzgerald

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) was downgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

VYGR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush decreased their price target on Voyager Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer cut Voyager Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Voyager Therapeutics from $31.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised Voyager Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Voyager Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.75.

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VYGR traded down $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.47. 53,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,550. Voyager Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $15.26. The firm has a market cap of $317.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.10.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $2.46. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.46% and a negative net margin of 60.61%. On average, analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 357.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $415,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.