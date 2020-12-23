Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Cantor Fitzgerald

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) was downgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
VYGR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush decreased their price target on Voyager Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer cut Voyager Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Voyager Therapeutics from $31.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised Voyager Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Voyager Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.75.
Shares of NASDAQ:VYGR traded down $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.47. 53,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,550. Voyager Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $15.26. The firm has a market cap of $317.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.10.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 357.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $415,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile
Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.
