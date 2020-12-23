TrueFeedBack Trading Down 7.1% Over Last Week (TFB)

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFB) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. TrueFeedBack has a total market cap of $1.96 million and approximately $629,141.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TrueFeedBack has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar. One TrueFeedBack token can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Bithumb Global and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004273 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 40.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001174 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.66 or 0.00135407 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00020828 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $162.24 or 0.00693888 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.25 or 0.00142197 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.04 or 0.00376543 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00062081 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00095151 BTC.

About TrueFeedBack

TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 6,357,575,089 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,089 tokens. TrueFeedBack’s official message board is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain . The official website for TrueFeedBack is www.truefeedbackchain.com . TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is

Buying and Selling TrueFeedBack

TrueFeedBack can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bithumb Global and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFeedBack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFeedBack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueFeedBack using one of the exchanges listed above.

