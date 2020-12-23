Curecoin Price Tops $0.0764 (CURE)

Curecoin (CURRENCY:CURE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One Curecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0764 or 0.00000327 BTC on exchanges. Curecoin has a market cap of $1.90 million and $3,031.00 worth of Curecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Curecoin has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $103.17 or 0.00441232 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005824 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 64.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000013 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003029 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000222 BTC.

About Curecoin

CURE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Curecoin’s total supply is 24,839,648 coins. The official website for Curecoin is curecoin.net . The Reddit community for Curecoin is /r/curecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Curecoin’s official Twitter account is @CureCoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Curecoin

Curecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Curecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

