Velocity Minerals Ltd. (VLC.V) (CVE:VLC) Stock Price Down 4%

Velocity Minerals Ltd. (VLC.V) (CVE:VLC) was down 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.48 and last traded at C$0.48. Approximately 104,600 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 71,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.49 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.47. The stock has a market cap of C$67.04 million and a PE ratio of -26.94.

Get Velocity Minerals Ltd. (VLC.V) alerts:

In other Velocity Minerals Ltd. (VLC.V) news, insider Robert Charles Kopple acquired 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.45 per share, with a total value of C$58,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,431,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,543,982.40. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 352,000 shares of company stock worth $157,084.

Velocity Minerals Ltd., a gold exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Bulgaria. Its principal property is the Rozino gold project located in the municipalities of Ivaylovgrad and Krumovgrad in southeast Bulgaria. The company also holds an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Iglika gold-copper property that covers an area of 105 square kilometers located in southeastern Bulgaria.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Velocity Minerals Ltd. (VLC.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velocity Minerals Ltd. (VLC.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.