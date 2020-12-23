Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amalgamated Bank provides personal and commercial banking products and services to working families, unions, commercial real estate industries, healthcare markets, institutional investors, law firms, non-profits and political organizations. The company offers checking, savings, certificates of deposit, money market and individual retirement accounts; home equity lines of credit options, mortgages and personal loans and lines of credit options and commercial loans. It also provides services for online banking and bill pay, organization banking, investment management, small business banking, treasury management, commercial banking and real estate aspects. The company’s operates primarily in Manhattan, Roosevelt Island, Bronx, Brooklyn, and Queens, New York; Pasadena, California; and Washington, District Of Columbia. Amalgamated Bank is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Amalgamated Bank alerts:

AMAL has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded Amalgamated Bank from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Amalgamated Bank from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Amalgamated Bank from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amalgamated Bank in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Amalgamated Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Shares of Amalgamated Bank stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,716. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.06. Amalgamated Bank has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $19.96. The company has a market cap of $424.45 million, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.88.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $58.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.15 million. As a group, analysts predict that Amalgamated Bank will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 41.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 32,486 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 133.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Amalgamated Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 18.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 6.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 944,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,941,000 after buying an additional 60,114 shares during the last quarter. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amalgamated Bank Company Profile

Amalgamated Bank engages in the provision of financial services. The firm also offers commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody solutions. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amalgamated Bank (AMAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amalgamated Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amalgamated Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.