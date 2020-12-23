CLS Holdings USA (OTCMKTS:CLSH) Shares Down 3.6%

CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLSH) shares dropped 3.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 173,882 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 118,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.08.

CLS Holdings USA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CLSH)

CLS Holdings USA, Inc focuses on the extraction and conversion of cannabinoids in the United States. The company extracts various cannabinoids from the cannabis plants and converts into concentrates, such as oils, waxes, edibles, and shatters. Its concentrates are used for electronic cigarettes vaporization, and pharmaceutical and other purposes.

Further Reading: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for CLS Holdings USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLS Holdings USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.