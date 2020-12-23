Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Sets New 1-Year High at $200.57

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $200.57 and last traded at $200.35, with a volume of 22811 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $195.97.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KSU. Bank of America upped their target price on Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Wolfe Research raised Kansas City Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Kansas City Southern from $182.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays upped their target price on Kansas City Southern from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Kansas City Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.20.

The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.62.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. The firm had revenue of $659.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.19%.

In related news, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 1,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.95, for a total value of $287,015.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,000,337.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brian D. Hancock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total transaction of $576,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,595 shares in the company, valued at $3,381,055.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,920 shares of company stock worth $2,071,786 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 19,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

