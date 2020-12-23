Advanced Technology Coin Market Capitalization Achieves $47,278.15 (ARC)

Advanced Technology Coin (CURRENCY:ARC) traded 22.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. Advanced Technology Coin has a total market cap of $47,278.15 and approximately $291.00 worth of Advanced Technology Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Advanced Technology Coin has traded 56.2% lower against the US dollar. One Advanced Technology Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Livecoin and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Advanced Technology Coin alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000012 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004192 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00014158 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin Coin Profile

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 24th, 2014. Advanced Technology Coin’s total supply is 28,859,410 coins. Advanced Technology Coin’s official Twitter account is @ArcticCoin_Main . The official website for Advanced Technology Coin is arcticcoin.org

Advanced Technology Coin Coin Trading

Advanced Technology Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Advanced Technology Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Advanced Technology Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Advanced Technology Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Advanced Technology Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Advanced Technology Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.