Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) (CVE:BRAG) Hits New 12-Month High at $1.64

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) (CVE:BRAG) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.64 and last traded at C$1.55, with a volume of 1534920 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.39.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.94, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$186.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.47.

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) Company Profile (CVE:BRAG)

Bragg Gaming Group Inc provides B2B online gaming technology services worldwide. It offers turnkey solution, including an omni-channel retail, online, and mobile iGaming platforms, as well as casino content aggregator, lottery, marketing, and operational services. The company also provides GIVEMESPORT, a Facebook sport publisher; and GIVEMEBET, a sports book.

