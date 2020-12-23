TenX (PAY) Market Cap Reaches $7.54 Million

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One TenX token can now be purchased for $0.0514 or 0.00000220 BTC on major exchanges. TenX has a market capitalization of $7.54 million and approximately $27.05 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TenX has traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00049348 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000245 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004888 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004283 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.46 or 0.00318223 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00031171 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00017010 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004273 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About TenX

TenX (CRYPTO:PAY) is a token. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 tokens and its circulating supply is 146,629,576 tokens. TenX’s official website is www.tenx.tech . The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX . TenX’s official message board is blog.tenx.tech . TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TenX

TenX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TenX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TenX using one of the exchanges listed above.

