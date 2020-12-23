Curve DAO Token Price Reaches $0.46 on Major Exchanges (CRV)

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One Curve DAO Token coin can now be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00001986 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Curve DAO Token has a total market cap of $72.16 million and $37.90 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Curve DAO Token has traded 27.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Curve DAO Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00049348 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000245 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004888 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004283 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.46 or 0.00318223 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00031171 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00017010 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004273 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Curve DAO Token Profile

Curve DAO Token (CRYPTO:CRV) is a coin. Its launch date was September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,389,417,132 coins and its circulating supply is 155,297,961 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Curve DAO Token is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv

Buying and Selling Curve DAO Token

Curve DAO Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curve DAO Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Curve DAO Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CRVUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Curve DAO Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Curve DAO Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.