Minereum Market Cap Hits $882,802.24 (MNE)

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded 20.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 23rd. In the last week, Minereum has traded down 64.2% against the US dollar. Minereum has a total market cap of $882,802.24 and approximately $11,265.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Minereum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0808 or 0.00000344 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, HitBTC and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004253 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 43.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.89 or 0.00135748 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00020742 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $160.56 or 0.00683431 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.86 or 0.00139862 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.04 or 0.00374764 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00062873 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00095756 BTC.

About Minereum

Minereum’s genesis date was April 14th, 2017. Minereum’s total supply is 10,919,796 tokens. Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Minereum is www.minereum.com

Minereum Token Trading

Minereum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minereum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Minereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

