HorusPay (HORUS) Price Reaches $0.0003

HorusPay (CURRENCY:HORUS) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One HorusPay token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, HorusPay has traded 25.2% lower against the dollar. HorusPay has a total market capitalization of $262,015.78 and $14.00 worth of HorusPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004253 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 43.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.89 or 0.00135748 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00020742 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $160.56 or 0.00683431 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.86 or 0.00139862 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.04 or 0.00374764 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00062873 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00095756 BTC.

About HorusPay

HorusPay’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 872,861,114 tokens. HorusPay’s official Twitter account is @horus_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here . HorusPay’s official website is horuspay.io

HorusPay Token Trading

HorusPay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HorusPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HorusPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HorusPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

