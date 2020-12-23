QuadrantProtocol 24 Hour Volume Hits $216,684.00 (EQUAD)

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. In the last week, QuadrantProtocol has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. One QuadrantProtocol token can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and CoinBene. QuadrantProtocol has a total market cap of $994,335.62 and approximately $216,684.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004253 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 43.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.89 or 0.00135748 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00020742 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.56 or 0.00683431 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.86 or 0.00139862 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.04 or 0.00374764 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00062873 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00095756 BTC.

QuadrantProtocol Token Profile

QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 391,775,431 tokens. The official message board for QuadrantProtocol is medium.com/quadrantprotocol . QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant . QuadrantProtocol’s official website is www.quadrantprotocol.com . The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol

QuadrantProtocol Token Trading

QuadrantProtocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuadrantProtocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuadrantProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

