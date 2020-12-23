iPath B Bloomberg Tin Ttl Ret ETN (NYSEARCA:JJTB) Stock Price Down 0.7%

iPath B Bloomberg Tin Ttl Ret ETN (NYSEARCA:JJTB) shares were down 0.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $52.08 and last traded at $52.08. Approximately 89 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.46.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.76.

