Two Shields Investments Plc (TSI.L) (LON:TSI) Shares Down 12%

Two Shields Investments Plc (TSI.L) (LON:TSI) traded down 12% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 18.15 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 19 ($0.25). 41,266 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 362,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.60 ($0.28).

The stock has a market cap of £6.15 million and a PE ratio of -1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 8.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2.19.

About Two Shields Investments Plc (TSI.L) (LON:TSI)

Two Shields Investments Plc is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition investments. The firm prefers to invest in digital and technology enabled businesses, natural resources, cyber-security and e-commerce sectors. It focuses on identifying and investing in mineral exploration and mining properties, and the natural resources sector.

