AXIM Biotechnologies (OTCMKTS:AXIM) Shares Down 2.3%

Shares of AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM) were down 2.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.55 and last traded at $0.57. Approximately 252,981 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 412,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.56.

About AXIM Biotechnologies (OTCMKTS:AXIM)

AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc is a vertically integrated research and development company focused on changing diagnosis and treatment for oncology and SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19). The company's NeuCovix is the rapid diagnostic test measuring levels of functional neutralizing antibodies that are believed to prevent SARS-CoV-2 from entering the host cells.

