Nectar (NEC) Price Hits $0.14 on Top Exchanges

Nectar (CURRENCY:NEC) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. Nectar has a total market capitalization of $22.14 million and $16,653.00 worth of Nectar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nectar has traded down 17.3% against the US dollar. One Nectar coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000598 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $50.98, $5.60, $32.15 and $7.50.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nectar alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,526.40 or 1.00039867 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00007121 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00019805 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00017639 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004207 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00054020 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Nectar Coin Profile

NEC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 27th, 2013. Nectar’s total supply is 618,133,330 coins and its circulating supply is 157,517,510 coins. Nectar’s official message board is blog.ethfinex.com/introducing-the-nectar-token-58ba40e5419a . The Reddit community for Nectar is /r/ethfinex . Nectar’s official Twitter account is @ethfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nectar’s official website is www.ethfinex.com

Buying and Selling Nectar

Nectar can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $5.60, $33.94, $24.68, $32.15, $24.43, $50.98, $51.55, $18.94, $7.50, $13.77, $10.39 and $20.33. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nectar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nectar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nectar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NECUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Nectar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nectar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.