Bitcore Price Down 20.8% This Week (BTX)

Bitcore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One Bitcore coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000608 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcore has a total market capitalization of $2.57 million and approximately $442.00 worth of Bitcore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcore has traded down 20.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,517.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $609.11 or 0.02590102 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $104.41 or 0.00443979 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $288.18 or 0.01225431 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.56 or 0.00691235 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005793 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.52 or 0.00265851 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00023011 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000089 BTC.

About Bitcore

Bitcore (CRYPTO:BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2017. Bitcore’s total supply is 18,491,153 coins and its circulating supply is 17,990,194 coins. Bitcore’s official website is bitcore.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcore Coin Trading

Bitcore can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

