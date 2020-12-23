FIO Protocol (FIO) Price Reaches $0.0684

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One FIO Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0684 or 0.00000291 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FIO Protocol has a market capitalization of $6.16 million and approximately $1.76 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FIO Protocol alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001359 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000044 BTC.

About FIO Protocol

FIO Protocol (FIO) is a coin. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 733,502,206 coins and its circulating supply is 90,017,353 coins. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io . FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

FIO Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FIO Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FIO Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FIOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for FIO Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FIO Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.