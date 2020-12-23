Vision Hydrogen (OTCMKTS:HCCC) Trading Up 7.3%

Vision Hydrogen Co. (OTCMKTS:HCCC) shares traded up 7.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.00 and last traded at $22.00. 172 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 9,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.50.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.20.

Vision Hydrogen Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HCCC)

H/Cell Energy Corporation designs, sells, and installs solar, battery, fuel, and hydrogen energy systems for residential, commercial, and government sectors. It offers range of design, installation, and maintenance services for a range of technology services in the clean energy markets, including energy consumption audit, review of energy and tax credits available, feasibility studies, solar/battery energy system design, zoning and permitting analysis, site design/preparation and restoration, system startup, testing and commissioning, and maintenance.

