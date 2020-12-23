ProShares UltraShort MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:MZZ) Shares Up 0.6%

ProShares UltraShort MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:MZZ)’s share price rose 0.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.97 and last traded at $6.75. Approximately 2,684 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 26,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.71.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.55 and a 200 day moving average of $9.85.

Get ProShares UltraShort MidCap400 alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ProShares UltraShort MidCap400 stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in ProShares UltraShort MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:MZZ) by 907.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.37% of ProShares UltraShort MidCap400 worth $25,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

ProShares UltraShort MidCap400 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (the Index). The Index is a measure of mid-size company United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 400 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort MidCap400 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort MidCap400 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.