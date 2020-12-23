Frontera Energy Co. (FEC.TO) (TSE:FEC) Trading Down 10.8%

Frontera Energy Co. (FEC.TO) (TSE:FEC)’s stock price fell 10.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$3.17 and last traded at C$3.22. 487,246 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 89% from the average session volume of 258,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.61.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FEC. National Bank Financial set a C$2.75 price objective on shares of Frontera Energy Co. (FEC.TO) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Frontera Energy Co. (FEC.TO) from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$316.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Frontera Energy Co. (FEC.TO) (TSE:FEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C($1.24) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$203.56 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Frontera Energy Co. will post -0.9469256 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Frontera Energy Co. (FEC.TO) Company Profile (TSE:FEC)

Frontera Energy Corporation explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in South America. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 157.7 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Pacific Exploration & Production Corporation and changed its name to Frontera Energy Corporation in June 2017.

