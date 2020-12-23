TearLab Co. (TLB.TO) (TSE:TLB) Stock Price Down 5.7%

TearLab Co. (TLB.TO) (TSE:TLB) (NASDAQ:TEAR) shares were down 5.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.33. Approximately 35,660 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 21,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

TearLab Co. (TLB.TO) Company Profile (TSE:TLB)

TearLab Corporation is an in-vitro diagnostic company. The Company has commercialized a tear testing platform, the TearLab Osmolarity System, which enables eye care practitioners to test for sensitive and specific biomarkers using nanoliters of tear film at the point-of-care. The Company, through its subsidiary TearLab Research, Inc, develops technologies to enable eye care practitioners to test a range of biomarkers (chemistries, metabolites, genes and proteins) at the point-of-care.

