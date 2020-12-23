Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEM) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEM)’s stock price was down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.72 and last traded at $26.88. Approximately 4,161 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 21,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.18.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.64.

