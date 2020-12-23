Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.07.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Guggenheim downgraded Eidos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub lowered Eidos Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Piper Sandler downgraded Eidos Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

In other Eidos Therapeutics news, insider Cameron Turtle sold 26,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.77, for a total value of $2,938,880.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,155,397.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Franco Valle sold 10,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total value of $797,905.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,136.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,016 shares of company stock worth $6,441,058. 71.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EIDX. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Eidos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eidos Therapeutics by 31.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Eidos Therapeutics by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 9,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eidos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $1,254,000. 31.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EIDX stock traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.23. 761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,616. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.52 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 11.10 and a current ratio of 11.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.65 and a 200-day moving average of $61.14. Eidos Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $126.18.

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Eidos Therapeutics will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Eidos Therapeutics Company Profile

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) or amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, which is in phase 3 clinical trial, is an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

