Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Receives $14.83 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.83.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CLAR shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Clarus in a report on Friday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Clarus from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLAR traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.55. The stock had a trading volume of 596 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,602. Clarus has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $17.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.37. The company has a market cap of $483.03 million, a P/E ratio of 44.82 and a beta of 0.87.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $64.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.75 million. Clarus had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 5.20%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Clarus will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Donald House sold 7,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $109,612.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 160,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLAR. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Clarus during the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Clarus by 225.9% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 169,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 117,450 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Clarus by 99.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 25,710 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Clarus by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 27,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Clarus by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 92,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 5,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.44% of the company’s stock.

About Clarus

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

