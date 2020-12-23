Brokerages Set SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Target Price at $42.36

Shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.36.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SAIL shares. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $42.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet raised shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

In other SailPoint Technologies news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 7,291 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total transaction of $314,606.65. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,720,304.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $900,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,248,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,225,387.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,919 shares of company stock worth $4,105,209. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bullseye Asset Management LLC increased its position in SailPoint Technologies by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 28,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,627 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $1,140,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 22.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 675,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,884,000 after acquiring an additional 124,258 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 4.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,066,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,693,000 after purchasing an additional 78,872 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 3.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 200,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,952,000 after purchasing an additional 6,158 shares during the period.

Shares of SailPoint Technologies stock traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.71. The stock had a trading volume of 42,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,943. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,471.62 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. SailPoint Technologies has a 12-month low of $11.61 and a 12-month high of $58.91.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $94.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.51 million. SailPoint Technologies had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 1.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

Read More: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.