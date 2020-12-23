NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $137.40 Million

Equities analysts expect NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) to post $137.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for NextGen Healthcare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $139.60 million and the lowest is $135.80 million. NextGen Healthcare reported sales of $137.74 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare will report full-year sales of $546.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $540.20 million to $549.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $566.85 million, with estimates ranging from $543.40 million to $590.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NextGen Healthcare.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $140.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NXGN. SVB Leerink upped their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.13.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, Director George H. Bristol sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total value of $84,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,174,908.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,636,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,029,000 after acquiring an additional 693,452 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 101.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 349,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,452,000 after purchasing an additional 175,916 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NextGen Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $1,986,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,546,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,896,000 after buying an additional 135,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 186.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 174,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 113,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,597. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 113.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.23. NextGen Healthcare has a 1 year low of $5.10 and a 1 year high of $19.40.

About NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

