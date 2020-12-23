Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $50.47 Million

Equities analysts expect Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) to report sales of $50.47 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Lightspeed POS’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $57.23 million and the lowest is $45.50 million. Lightspeed POS posted sales of $32.28 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 56.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will report full-year sales of $194.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $173.65 million to $211.08 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $311.40 million, with estimates ranging from $220.00 million to $363.58 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lightspeed POS.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $45.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.89 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LSPD shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Lightspeed POS in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Lightspeed POS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. BTIG Research cut Lightspeed POS to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Lightspeed POS from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lightspeed POS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.56.

Shares of NYSE:LSPD traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.27. 19,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,462. Lightspeed POS has a 12 month low of $8.17 and a 12 month high of $68.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.75.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

