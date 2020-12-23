Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.20 Million

Brokerages expect Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) to announce sales of $16.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.10 million to $16.30 million. Citizens Community Bancorp posted sales of $15.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will report full year sales of $66.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $66.10 million to $66.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $62.55 million, with estimates ranging from $62.30 million to $62.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Citizens Community Bancorp.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $16.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.40 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 15.10%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CZWI shares. ValuEngine upgraded Citizens Community Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded Citizens Community Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citizens Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZWI traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.07. 83,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,939. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.49 million, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $12.56.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CZWI. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 50.5% in the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 907,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,225,000 after buying an additional 304,682 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 12.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 41.4% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 31,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various consumer, commercial, and agricultural banking products and services in Wisconsin and Minnesota. It accepts various deposit products, including demand and time deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

