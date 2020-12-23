Quiztok (QTCON) Hits Market Capitalization of $5.18 Million

Quiztok (CURRENCY:QTCON) traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 23rd. During the last week, Quiztok has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar. Quiztok has a total market cap of $5.18 million and $1.57 million worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quiztok token can now be purchased for $0.0145 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00005526 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 37% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 35.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 70% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 28.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Quiztok

Quiztok is a token. It launched on March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 356,861,628 tokens. Quiztok’s official message board is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr . The official website for Quiztok is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php

Buying and Selling Quiztok

Quiztok can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quiztok directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quiztok should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quiztok using one of the exchanges listed above.

