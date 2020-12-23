Qcash Hits Market Cap of $71.02 Million (QC)

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. Qcash has a market capitalization of $71.02 million and $751.12 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qcash token can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000657 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Qcash has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004251 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 35.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001286 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.11 or 0.00136568 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00021027 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $160.07 or 0.00680696 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $33.09 or 0.00140708 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.08 or 0.00374550 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00064189 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00097250 BTC.

Qcash Token Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 tokens. The official website for Qcash is www.zb.cn

Qcash Token Trading

Qcash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

