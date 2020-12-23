Helix (HLIX) Price Reaches $0.0054

Helix (CURRENCY:HLIX) traded up 17% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. One Helix coin can currently be bought for $0.0054 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Helix has traded up 101.2% against the dollar. Helix has a total market cap of $165,241.90 and $324.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Helix alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.52 or 0.00138288 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00008350 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00026099 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00010529 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004320 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Helix Profile

HLIX is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 30,687,926 coins and its circulating supply is 30,552,119 coins. The official website for Helix is helix-crypto.com . The official message board for Helix is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin

Helix Coin Trading

Helix can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Helix using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Helix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.