Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.20.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GES. ValuEngine raised shares of Guess’ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Guess’ from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Guess’ in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guess’ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

NYSE GES traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.19. 22,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,490,916. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -18.02 and a beta of 2.01. Guess’ has a 52 week low of $3.64 and a 52 week high of $23.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $569.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.58 million. Guess’ had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a positive return on equity of 0.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guess’ will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GES. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 11.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Guess’ by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 37,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Guess’ by 2.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Guess’ by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Guess’ by 8.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.62% of the company’s stock.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

