Tap Trading Up 37.8% Over Last 7 Days (XTP)

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. One Tap token can currently be purchased for $0.0299 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tap has traded 37.8% higher against the dollar. Tap has a market capitalization of $36.83 million and $268,119.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00050284 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000247 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00004924 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004257 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $76.95 or 0.00326671 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00032699 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00016989 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004246 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Tap Token Profile

Tap is a token. Its launch date was December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 tokens. Tap’s official website is www.tap.global . Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Tap is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d

Buying and Selling Tap

Tap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tap using one of the exchanges listed above.

