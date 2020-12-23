Origin Sport (ORS) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $511,000.00

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded down 7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. During the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. Origin Sport has a market capitalization of $636,384.59 and $511,000.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origin Sport token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004238 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000148 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000043 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Leading Coin 4 Entrepreneurs (LC4) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000132 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded up 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000016 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Origin Sport Token Profile

Origin Sport is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2018. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 tokens. The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport . The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Origin Sport

Origin Sport can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Sport should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origin Sport using one of the exchanges listed above.

