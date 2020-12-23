Duos Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:DUOT) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Duos Technologies Group Inc (OTCMKTS:DUOT) fell 2.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.29 and last traded at $4.37. 15,753 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 14,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.48.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.33.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Duos Technologies Group stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Duos Technologies Group Inc (OTCMKTS:DUOT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Duos Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Duos Technologies, Inc designs and deploys artificial intelligence driven intelligent technologies systems in the United States. Its technology platforms include Praesidium, an integrated suite of analytics applications, which process and analyze data streams from virtually conventional or specialized sensors, and/or data points; and Centraco, a user interface that includes a physical security information management system.

